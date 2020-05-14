Enrico Thomas “Rico” Federighi, 92, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Columbia, Md., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.
He was born in Norfolk, Va., on Nov. 1, 1927, son of the late Henry Federighi and the late Marie (Delage) Federighi. He earned his undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University and his doctorate from Indiana University. He had also attended Antioch University in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where his father was the head of the Science Department.
Federighi was a mathematician for the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, retiring after 38 years of service. He loved performing in the annual APL Christmas Program (he loved to sing). He was a member of Mensa and the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). His family, numbers, and baseball were his greatest passions. He had been active in the Lions Club and Knights of Columbus over the years. While not as active in recent years, he was a longtime member of the Nautical Sound Barbershop Chorus. He and his wife enjoyed going to the Millsboro Senior Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Federighi. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, BaDona (Bauman) Federighi; a son, Kenneth Federighi and his wife, Brandi, of Ocean Pines, Md.; four grandchildren, Joseph Federighi and his wife, Sue, Vincent Federighi and his wife, Staci, Kara Rice and her husband, Chris, and Colton Federighi; seven great-grandchildren; sister–in-law, Renie Federighi; a niece, Carol; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was truly one-of-a-kind.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be held privately, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, once the state-of-emergency restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Millsboro Senior Center or the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.