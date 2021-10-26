Emmalane Ewing, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. She was born in Lewes, Del., on May 15,1931, daughter of the late Samuel Ewing and Elsie Rowland Ewing.
After graduating from Arcadia University, Ewing ran a grill at the boardwalk, living with her parents in her lifelong home built by her father. Her “family” included several generations of summer tenants that she hosted in three apartments adjacent to her home, members of the choir at Epworth United Methodist and the local chapter of the DAR.
She loved going to charity dances and, after retiring, she had a full calendar of volunteer duties. Above all, she enjoyed time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted daughter, cousin and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ewing is survived by her three cousins and their families, and by her devoted caregivers, some who became like family in the end.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Burial was to be private. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, at www.eumcrb.org, or the American Cancer Society, at https://donate3.cancer.org/?u. Ewing‘s Life Memorial Webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.