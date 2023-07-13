Elva Elizabeth Brittingham, 97, of Ruckersville, Va., and formerly of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. She was born on Dec. 29, 1925, in Frankford, Del., to the late Francis Marvel and Laura K. Littleton Marvel.
Brittingham retired from work for Tom Harold Buick in Georgetown, Del., where she was a bookkeeper for many years.
She was a member of Carey’s Church and attended the Community Church of Oak Orchard. She was very active in the VFW Sussex Memorial Post 7422, where she was a member for 64 years and treasurer for 50 years. She also was a member of Indian River Ladies Auxiliary, Oak Orchard Senior Center, Indian River Senior Center and Nimble Fingers, and of Volunteer Delaware 50+ for more than 30 years. Through Volunteer Delaware 50+ organization she would crochet lap robes, wheelchair wraps, shawls and chemo caps, and donate them to local hospitals in Virginia and Delaware.
Brittingham will be remembered as a loving, caring, sweet, woman who was also a wonderful mother, mom-mom, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Brittingham was preceded in death by her husband, Adolphus Brittingham, in 1985, four siblings, Kendall Marvel, Edna Gray, Elwood Marvel and Raymond Marvel; and a grandson, Michael Merchant. She is survived by two daughters. Emily Monroe (and Mark) of Ruckersville, Va., and Ruth Merchant of Millsboro, Del.; a brother, Ernest Marvel of Frankford, Del.; and two sisters, Hilda Parker of Georgetown, Del., and Marguerite Stevens of Dagsboro, Del. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Zachary Monroe, Sandra Merchant and Allison Monroe; as well as a great-grandson, Caleb Merchant. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was to be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., with interment to follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. Flowers were welcome, or donations can be made to Carey’s Church c/o Jo Dorey, 22750 Carey’s Camp Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Robert R. ‘Bob’ Burkhardt, 91
Robert R. “Bob” Burkhardt, 91, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Bowie, Md., went home to the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on his 35th wedding anniversary. He was born in Crawfordsville, Ind., on Nov. 8, 1931, son of the late Finis R. Burkhardt and the late Pauline Jane (McAnulty) Burkhardt.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from work as an engineering technician for the Federal Communication Commission after 34 years of service.
Burkhardt dabbled in real estate and kept a watchful eye for any investment properties. He was a voracious reader and was always willing to learn about something new. He encouraged his children and grandchildren to pursue an education. He loved nature, regularly feeding and watching the birds on White Creek, gardening, boating and camping. He was a wine connoisseur who made his own wine. He had advanced musical talents, pursued a music major in college, and played the piano skillfully. He was a hard worker and a patriot. Above all, he loved his large, blended family and relished the time he spent with them.
In addition to his parents, Burkhardt was preceded in death by a brother, James Burkhardt; a sister, Barbara Wiley; a grandson, Camden Bohager; and the mother of his children, Nadia Burkhardt. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Lou C. (Steigerwald) Burkhardt; two children, Christina Brentzel (and Joe) and Rick Burkhardt (and Stacey); and five stepchildren, Lisa Langston, Tom Bohager (and Lorie), Mary Hametz (and Richard Pultz), David Bohager (and Shari) and Michelle Zuromski (and Shane). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas, Noah, Ethan, Max, Kelcie, Sarah, Ashley, Brycen, Justin, Jared, Brandon, Amanda, Alexandra, Jonathan and Emily; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Burkhardt’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, by visiting www.t2t.org, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Brian A. Emery, 82
Brian A. Emery, 82, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away, surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2023. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 26, 1941, son of the late Al L. and Helen P. Emery. His family moved to Delmar, N.Y., when he was a small child. He graduated from Bethlehem Central High School in Delmar in 1959.
Shortly after graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, and he underwent technical training in Texas before embarking on a three-year tour of duty in England with the USAF Security Service. Before being discharged from the Air Force in 1964, he was assigned to the National Security Agency, where he was subsequently hired as an intelligence analyst. He attended the University of Maryland—University College, during his early years of employment at NSA.
In 1996, Emery retired from the NSA as a manager, having spent a total of 37 years in government service. He enjoyed a multi-faceted cryptologic career at NSA, with assignments in analytic, staff, liaison and management positions, including three years as NSA representative to two major U.S. military commands in the Far East. During his career, he was awarded the NSA’s second highest honor, the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, for “distinguished service while managing NSA’s response to a high interest problem.”
It was while Emery was in Japan that he met his future bride and forever best friend, Sandy (Shull) Emery, from Hermitage, Pa., who was at the time employed by the Department of Defense Overseas Schools Program as an English teacher. Brian and Sandy Emery were married in 1974.
Following retirement from the NSA in 1996, Brian Emery worked for Allied Signal Corporation as a research consultant and liaison officer. The couple then relocated from Annapolis, Md., to the Bethany Beach area of Southern Delaware in 1997. He became a Realtor shortly after moving to Delaware and enjoyed a successful second career in real estate sales, lasting 20 years before finally retiring in 2018.
Emery volunteered his time and service to his community by serving on various boards and committees and was the founder and “commodore” of the “Bethany Beach Navy,” in support of Operation SEAs the Day, which provides wounded military servicemembers and their families a free week in Bethany Beach. Emery was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach and had also served as an altar boy for several years as a child at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Delmar, N.Y.
Not long after their move to Southern Delaware, Brian and Sandy Emery began spending a portion of each winter in Marathon in the Florida Keys, putting down roots and establishing friendships in both Delaware and Florida that would last the rest of their lives.
Emery was an outgoing person who was always ready with a quip to address any situation. Friends would say, “Tell us what you really think Brian.” He was handy and could fix or build almost anything he set his mind to. He loved his family and looked forward to times with his grandchildren. He assisted with his kids’ athletic teams and was a second-baseman himself in high school. During his high school years, he also was a drummer in a rock-and-roll dance band.
He loved to fish, work in the yard, do various home-improvement projects or spend time enjoying his Jeep. He was always busy with something. He and Sandy spent many hours on their boat or on the beach while he fished, and she read. He was also a long-suffering Orioles and Redskins fan.
Emery is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra S. Emery; their two children, Meghan A. Pfeifer and her husband, Joe Pfeifer, of Westminster, Md., and Ryan D. Emery and his wife, Kim (Decker) Emery, of Frederick, Md.; and four grandchildren, Liam and Aidan Pfeifer, and Leigh and Grant Emery. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Emery of Mulberry, Ark.
Services were to be private. The family suggested those wishing to provide a remembrance do so by donating to Hope for the Warriors or a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be made online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Jack V. Gray, 82
Jack V. Gray, 82, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was born on Dec. 9, 1940, son of the late Horace Gray and the late Argresta (Bunting) Gray.
He graduated from John M. Clayton High School Class of 1959. He had worked as a truck driver for the majority of his career, for H & H Poultry, Murray Motors, Thoro-Good’s Concrete, Townsend Inc. and A.P. Croll & Son Inc.
Gray was a lifetime member of the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, where he faithfully served his community. He enjoyed going to the local dirt tracks, watching stock car racing at Delmar and Georgetown, Del. He also loved going to car shows and going out to eat.
In addition to his parents, Gray was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Gray, in 1997 and a brother, William Gray Sr. He is survived by his three children, Robbie K. Gray and his wife, Traci, of Dagsboro, Del., Jackie G. Coulbourn of Millsboro, Del., and Crystal L. Spicer and her husband, Gregory, of Georgetown, Del.; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild on the way.
A private service will be held at the Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Gray’s name to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Jean C. Harmon, 70
Jean C. Harmon, 70, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, at her home, on June 17, 2023. She was born on Jan. 5, 1953, in Ahoskie, N.C., to the late Jodie Ray Brinkley Sr. and Edith Brinkley Lassiter.
On March 6, 1987, she married Jan Harmon Sr. of Millsboro. She was employed with the Indian River School District for more than 20 years.
In addition to her parents, Harmon was preceded in death by her sister Anne Ward and brother Michael Brinkley. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Jan Harmon Sr.; her only child, Michael Harmon Sr. and his wife, Brandie, and their three children, Kamree, Carissa and Michael Harmon Jr.; six stepchildren, Laverne Harmon, Jan Harmon Jr., Sylvia Harmon, Maria Harmon (and Barney), Nicole Dukes, Jacklyn Harmon (and David); 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings Jodie Ray Brinkley Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Ahoskie, N.C., Kathy Turner of Greenville, N.C., Richard Brinkley and his wife, Sue, of Suffolk, Va.; brother-in-law Thomas Ward of Plymouth, N.C.; and sister-in-law Debbie Brinkley of Ahoskie, N.C.
A memorial service will be held on July 22, 2023, at the Nanticoke Indian Center, 27073 John J. Williams Hwy., Millsboro, Del., from noon to 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.
Gladys Hood, 94
Gladys Hood, 94, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Seaford, Del., passed away on July 7, 2023. She was born on Oct. 26, 1928, raised and schooled in West Fairview, Pa.
She married Charles William Hood, who preceded her in death in 1979.
Her first occupation was as a waitress. Then she worked for the Rahway, N.J., police department as a well-known and beloved crossing guard. For 10 years, the Milford, Del., Hardees was her place of employment. She was so valued there that she became the highest paid hourly worker at any Hardees in Delaware.
In 2003, she retired to Seaford, Del., and the last two years of her life were spent living with daughter Marie at Plantation Lakes in Millsboro.
She loved to watch TV, especially the Game Show Network, and many VHS tapes graced her home. Her plate collection and her spoon collection were quite extensive. And she was always doing a jigsaw puzzle on a table.
Hood is survived by her daughters, Marie Van Der Wall (and James) of Millsboro, Sandy D’Agostino of Blairsville, Ga., and Gladys Charlene Gutierrez (and Santiago) of Dayton, Ohio. Her stepson, Charles Edward Hood, lives in Los Angeles. She is also survived by her grandchildren Charlene Michelle of Williamstown, N.J., and Charles Hood Jr. (Chuckie) of Cape May, N.J., Nicole Barr of Camden, Del., Valarie Walls of Milford, Del., Jay Van Der Wall of Albuquerque. N.M., Scott Van Der Wall of Nashville, Tenn., Karen Halsey of Safety Harbor, Fla., Tom Sterner of Bradenton, Fla., Christina Ilsley of Dayton, Ohio, and Brad Ilsley, also of Dayton; as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Hood’s life will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., conducted by her son-in-law the Rev. Dr. James C. Van Der Wall. It will be at Conley’s United Methodist Church, 33106 Jolyn’s Way near Lewes, Del, with a fellowship meal will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hood’s name can be sent to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.
Lawrence Stephen Ireland, 73
Lawrence Stephen Ireland, 73, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at home. He was born in Prince Frederick, Md., son of the late Bert Ireland and Shirley Anne (Markland) Ireland.
He retired from work for Baltimore Gas & Electric as the director of quality control and field services for the Coal Operations Unit. He was a member of the NRA, the American Legion, Colt Corral 10, 4100 Club and the Indianapolis 500 Collector Club, and was a super fan of the Indianapolis 500. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran.
Ireland is survived by his wife, Margaret A. Ireland.
A viewing was planned on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with a graveside service planned on Tuesday July 11, 2023, at Gardens Of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ireland’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Gerald Lee McCabe, 78
Gerald Lee McCabe, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born in Millsboro, Del., on Oct. 6, 1944, to the late Horace McCabe and Myrtle Baker McCabe.
He was employed by Townsends, where he worked at the soybean plant as a maintenance technician and later at Perdue in the Agi Recycle Division.
McCabe was a member of Hickory Hill Methodist Church, where he spent many years as a groundskeeper. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his friends and family. He had a great sense of humor. He was determined to live life to its fullest, even as an amputee; he never let life slow him down. One could find him traveling the neighborhood on his four-wheeler or electric bike, visiting neighbors and friends.
In addition to his parents, McCabe was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Jay Willey, in 2018; as well as three siblings, Lavinia McCabe, Merrill McCabe and Marie Rogers. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Ella McCabe of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters, Ginny (and John) Nangle of Dagsboro, Del.; and Gay (and David) Moore of Millsboro, Del. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Kasie (and Jimmy) Hudson, Kory (and Chelsea) Moore, Andrew (and Kacie) Willey and Adam (and Christine) Willey; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren who were very special to him; and a sister, Frances Williams of Dagsboro, Del.
A celebration-of-life service will be held at Hickory Hill Methodist Church, 32433 Molly Field Rd, Dagsboro, Del., on July 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. Following the service, all are welcome to join in a fellowship meal together. The Rev. David Edwards will be officiating. In remembrance of McCabe’s life, donations may be made to Hickory Hill Methodist Church, C/O Roy Rogers 28209 Walt Carmean Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del.
Jeffrey Dean ‘Jeff’ Oliphant, 58
It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Dean “Jeff” “Jeffro” Oliphant of Laurel, Del., announced his passing. He gained his wings on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 58. He was born on Sept. 29, 1964, in Lewes, Del., to the late Edward and Delaphine Oliphant.
Oliphant was a long-time truck driver and had been with Perdue for the past approximately 14 years. He loved tending to his garden, hanging out in his mancave, and watching his TikTok videos. His love for family was not unnoticed, especially for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Oliphant was preceded in death by his brothers Darrell Oliphant and Donald Oliphant; his best dog friends, Lulu, Belle, Lucy and Mader; and his crazy cat Killer. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Oliphant; his children, Nicole Lee Clogg (and Brian Benton) of Millsboro, Del., Sarah J Warren of Pittsville, Md., and Emily A. Forte (and Jorge Feliciano) of Ocean View, Del.; his siblings, Norma Lee Short, Becky Evans, Sherry Shultie (and Jeff), Lavessa Dennis (and Ricky), Peggy Jalot (and Rick), Ronnie Oliphant (and Patricia), Vaughn Oliphant, Richard Oliphant (and Carol Sue), Douglas Oliphant and Dennis Oliphant (and Peter); his grandchildren, Brian Benton Jr., Gage Benton, Maysa Lank, Natalie Betts, Nicholas Betts, Sean Feliciano, Lilyanna Feliciano, Elena Feliciano and Christopher Feliciano; great-grandchildren Leaylah Carpenter, Avianna Justo and Skyler Carpenter; and his beloved puppy, Betty.
A celebration of Oliphant’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Gumboro Fire Hall, 37030 Millsboro Hwy, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family asked everyone to plant a tree or flowers and remember Oliphant in doing so. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.
Ercia Claudette
(Haines) Saville, 85
Ercia Claudette (Haines) Saville, 85, of Newark and Ocean View Del., went to be with the Lord, after a long illness, on June 19, 2023, at Bayview Hospital in Dover, Del. She was born June 4, 1938, in Augusta, W.Va., the daughter of Osa H. Haines and Orlena F. Haines.
During her teen years, Saville helped on the family orchard in rural West Virginia, and was known as “Peachy.” She was a majorette in the high school marching band and usually represented her class during high school social events. She and Garland D. Saville graduated together from Romney High School, Romney, W.Va., in 1956. He went on active duty in the U.S. Army, and she entered airline stewardess training school. They kept in touch and were married in 1958. When Garland Saville graduated from Shepherd College in 1964, they settled in Delaware.
Ercia Saville loved the beach, and in 1972 they purchased a property in Ocean View, Del. The family spent most of their free time at the beach while the boys were growing up. She was a homemaker, a good cook, and kept her family well fed and cared for their sons. She also made sure the birds and animals on their properties had food and water and did so until her death.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve C. Merton. She is survived by her husband, Garland Saville; sons, Michael Saville of Newark, Del., Christopher Saville (and Karyn) of Ocean View, Del., and Troy Saville of Bear, Del. She is also survived by grandsons Bradlee Saville and Bradyn Saville of Ocean View, Del.; a step-granddaughter and great-grandson, Kara Lynch and Ethan James of Selbyville, Del.; sisters Marietta Lipscomb and Myrna Palmer of Winchester, Va.; nieces, Debby Parrish (and Russ) of Winchester, Va., Patsy Smith (and Tim) of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Monica Kesner (and Roger) of Augusta, W.Va.; nephews, Mark Lipscomb (and Pam) of Winchester, Va., and Sammy Saville (and Christine) of Romney, W.Va., and many cousins in Virginia and West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Saville’s honor may be made to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Building Fund, 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967. Condolences may be made online by visiting www.melsonfunealservices.com.
Timothy ‘Scott’ Spears, 56
Timothy “Scott” Spears, 56, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Chicago on July 11, 1966, son of Clayton Spears and Rojeania L. “Jean” Morrow.
He had a very mechanical mind and was proud to have completed his journeyman license as a HVAC technician prior to his disability.
He could fix anything, loved woodworking, and enjoyed cooking and the working of puzzles. He loved people and would help anyone who was in need. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and son.
Spears was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Spears, and a brother, Alfred Spears. He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Robin (Long) Spears; a stepdaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Steele of Ocean City, Md.; his mother, Jean Werderitch of Danville, Ky.; six siblings, Marlene Guffy of Round Lake Beach, Ill., Sheila Gail Scianna of Grand Rapids, Mich., Ken Spears of Peru, Ind., Roxanne Terrell of Danville, Ky., Cynthia Knutson of Reno, Nev., and April Moon of Holly Springs, N.C.; his mother-in-law, Joyce Fefel of Frankford, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where a viewing will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Spears’ memory to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Leonidas Demetrious
‘Leo’ Speros, 91
Leonidas Demetrious “Leo” Speros, 91, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of Potomac, Md., passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023, in Potomac Falls, Va. His presence will forever remain in the hearts and memories of everyone who knew him. Born on May 2, 1932, in Washington, D.C., to James and Vasilikie Speros, Speros was an accomplished restauranteur in the Washington, D.C., area.
Speros graduated in 1949 from Wilson High School, where he was a standout athlete, a first-team All-Metropolitan in football, basketball and baseball. He won the coveted Washington, D.C., Touchdown Club “Timmie” Award for outstanding high school football player in Washington in 1949. In 1950, he won the prestigious high school football athlete of the year award, the Jim Thorpe Award. Of the many scholarships offers he received, he chose to embark on a college career at the University of Maryland, where he played for legendary head football coach Jim Tatum. His success as a football player was the first highlight of a life filled with an abundance of family, friends and teammates.
Following his football career, the Speros family purchased the 65-acre Normandy Farm Restaurant in 1956, and it became a landmark award-winning fine-dining establishment in the Washington, D.C., area for a quarter-century. In the 1980s and 1990s, Speros and his wife, Linda, owned restaurant establishments Leo & Linda’s in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., and the Clubhouse Sports Restaurant in Gaithersburg, Md., prior to their retirement in 1999 to Bethany Beach, where they had resided for the last 24 years.
In his early years, Speros was a member of Saint Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, D.C. He and Linda Speros were members of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, Md., and later, Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach.
The Speroses raised eight children, and he was affectionally known as “Pappy” to his 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and had a true love of all sports, especially when it involved his own children and grandchildren. He enjoyed nothing more than spending Saturday afternoons cheering on his children and grandchildren at their college football games over many years. He also found a unique pride and joy attending grandchildren’s dance recitals, musical performances, equestrian shows, softball games and many other experiences he shared with them.
Speros always found a reason to celebrate, enjoy life, laugh, tell stories, eat and drink! During the summertime one could catch him on the beaches of Bethany, soaking up the sun with family and friends. When he wasn’t enjoying the beach, one could find him in the gym, as he was an avid weightlifter.
In addition to his parents, Speros was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Linda, and his beloved brother George. He is survived by his eight children, Charee Gile of Bedford, Va., Vasilia Speros Vidi and her husband, Peter, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla, James L Speros and his wife, Ellen, of Great Falls, Va., Angie Speros Scarfone and her husband, Danny, of Parkland, Fla., George T. Speros and his partner, Chuck Blevins, of Richmond, Va., Pete C. Speros and his wife, Jessica, of Naples, Fla., Christie Speros Quinn of Seaford, Del., and Charlene Speros Bryan and her husband, Tim, of Ocean View, Del.; 16 grandchildren, Jeff, Shea, Carlin, Jimmy, Christopher, Danny Scarfone Jr., Will, Alexa, Victoria, Justin, Briana, Kayla, Carmine, Maelyn, Avery and McNevin; and five great-grandchildren, Blake, Sophia, Leo, Ophelia and Auberon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Following the services, the family is inviting everyone to continue celebrating Speros at Bear Trap Dunes, 7 Clubhouse Drive, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to a charity that was very close to his heart, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, at www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Patricia Ann Swift, 72
Patricia Ann Swift, 72, of Salisbury, Md., passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. She was born in Salisbury, daughter of the late George Jones and Betty J. (Watson) Jones.
Swift was preceded in death by her son, Robert C. Jones; her former husband, William B. Swift; her companion, Ray Fuhrmaneck; and her brother, George W. Jones. She survived by a son, Ronald W. Swift and his wife, Alissa, of Salisbury; a daughter, Charlotte L. Swift of Salisbury; a sister, Teresa L. Elliott of Newark, Del.; and five grandchildren, Brittany L. Swift, Dillon G. Swift, Rebecca K. Swift, Mackenzie J. Swift and Addison P. Swift.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 13, 2023, at Lewis Cemetery, Powellville Road in Willards, Md.
George Harold Wright, 83
George Harold Wright, 83, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Clayton and New Castle, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home. He was born in Scranton, Pa., on March 30, 1940, son of the late Harold Wright and Rose (Shotwell) Wright.
Wright graduated from Conrad High School in Wilmington, Del., and obtained an associate’s degree from the University of Delaware. He retired from the Delaware City Refinery after a long career with the fire-and-safety department, with more than 30 years of service.
He was a Master Mason with Lodge 32, a Shriner with Nur Temple and a member of Long Neck Methodist Church. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing, boating, camping or just going to the beach. When his sons were younger, he served as a Boy Scout leader as well.
In addition to his parents, Wright was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine H. Wright, in 2011, and a granddaughter, Christina Wright. He is survived by his two sons, Todd Wright and his partner, Holly Queen, of Millsboro, Del., and Troy Wright and his husband, Eric Gilbert, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; three grandchildren, Christopher Wright of Smyrna, Del., and Finn Michael Gilbert-Wright and Mia Michelle Gilbert-Wright, both of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and a great-grandson, Xavier Rourk. Wright is also survived by his loving partner of the last 13 years, Lynn Alexander, and her extended family.
A private celebration of Wright’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Wright’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children by visiting www.shrinerschildrens.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.