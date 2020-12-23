Elsie Marie Hudson Lathbury Jerman, 91, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, while in the care of her family and Millenium Hospice. She was born May 6, 1929, in Roxana, Del., to the late Thomas and Leona Powell Hudson.
She was a seamstress and worked at Kim’s Manufacturing. She also worked for the Indian River School District as a cafeteria worker at Millsboro Middle School. Jerman attended Blackwater Fellowship Church in Frankford, Del. She enjoyed singing in church, reading her bible, crocheting, camping and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter Lathbury in 1987 and Thomas Jerman in February of 2020; a daughter, Brenda, and her husband, Jacob; and one grandson, Gregory Morris.
She is survived by three children, Peggy Morris and her husband, Wayne, of Millsboro, Del., Jerry Lathbury and his wife, Pat, of Frankford, Del., and David Lathbury and his wife, Donna, of Dagsboro; two stepchildren, Thomas Jerman III and his wife, Maria)], of Seaford, Del., and Geraldine Jerman of West Virginia; and three granddaughters, two step-granddaughters, four great-granddaughters, two step-great-grandsons and three great-great-grandsons.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Millenium Hospice; 1017 Mattlind Way; Milford, DE 19963.