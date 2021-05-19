Elsa Maria Rodriguez-Trejo, 75, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Reading, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 23, 1945, daughter of the late Aureliano Manuel Rey Merodio and Elsa Isabel (Di Yorio) Rey Merodio.
She moved to the United States in March of 1974 and became a citizen in May of 1984. Rodriguez-Trejo continued her education while working as a math teacher at Immaculata College, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She worked as a high school math teacher at Reading High School, retiring in 2008 with 25 years of service. Rodriguez-Trejo was proud to be named Teacher of the Year in 1999 by the Milken Foundation.
After her retirement to Delaware, she became very active with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. She was a faithful parishioner at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church in Millsboro, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Columbiettes.
Not only was she a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother to five children and five grandchildren, but her commitment in service to others was unwavering. She loved time spent with her family, playing board games, card games and going to the beach. She also enjoyed walking, listening to music and singing.
Rodriguez-Trejo is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jose N. Rodriguez-Trejo; five children, Carolina Coll and her husband, Brian, Patricia Cooper and her husband, Michael, Laura Gornall and her husband, Andrew, Matias Rodriguez-Trejo, and Barbara Shadle and her husband, David; five grandchildren, Addison Coll, Ethan Coll, Isabel Cooper, David Shadle and Emelia Gornall; and a brother, Fernando Rey Merodio and his wife, Cecilia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Mary Mother of Peace, 30839 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance. Interment will be held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (www.debreastcancer.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.