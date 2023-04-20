Eloise A. Carpenter, 89, of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on March 11, 1934, the oldest of 14 children of the late Zed Jarvis and the late Katherine (Smith) Jarvis.
Carpenter worked as an egg candler for Townsends Hatchery in Millsboro prior to her retirement.
She was a member of the Dagsboro Fire Company Auxiliary, with 34 years of service, and a faithful member of The Journey—A Wesleyan Church in Millsboro, Del. She enjoyed quilting and cooking big family dinners.
In addition to her parents, Carpenter was preceded in death by her husband, R. Burley Carpenter, in 2002; a son, W. Burley Carpenter, in 2016; five brothers, Tom Jarvis, Edward Jarvis, Harry Jarvis, Otis Jarvis and Raymond Jarvis; and four sisters, Nevada Jarvis Carpenter, Alice Jarvis Truitt, Ellen Jarvis Murzyn and Lula Jarvis Hawkins. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Fetyk and her husband, Edwin, of Georgetown, Del.; a son, Richard Carpenter of Frankford, Del.; eight grandchildren, Sheila Hudson Ebke and her husband, Grant, Ian Carpenter, Chad Carpenter, Mandy Fetyk, Katie Carpenter, Adam Carpenter, Sarah Carpenter and Caden Carpenter; seven great-grandchildren, Blake Evans, Scarlett Morton, Danny Moore, Cheyenne Carpenter, Chris Ebke, Matthew Ebke and Dylan Ebke; and two great-great-grandsons, Zackary Ebke and Alexander Ebke. She is also survived by two brothers, Charles Jarvis and Earl Jarvis; two sisters, Ethel Jarvis Hickman and Hester Jarvis; a special daughter-in-law, Judy Kelly; and her three close friends, Joan McBroom, Wanda Albright and Mary Jane Decker.
A funeral service was to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., where friends and family may visit after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Carpenter’s name to The Journey—A Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 371, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.