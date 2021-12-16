Elmer L. Hall, 77, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Selbyville, and was the son of the late Rollie and Mannie Belle (Tyre) Hall.
He had been a farmer for many years.
Hall was preceded in death by his sister, Flossie R. Hall. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Hall of Selbyville; a son, Troy L. Hall Sr. and his wife, Debbie, also of Selbyville; a sister, Andrea Dee Collins and her husband, Darryl, also of Selbyville; and two grandchildren, Troy L. Hall Jr. and Timothy L. Hall.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. John Schutt officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Redmen’s Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hall’s memory may be made to Roxana Vol. Fire Co., 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.