Elmer Allen Spicer Jr., 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at his home. He was born in Havre de Grace, Md., on Dec. 6, 1946, son of the late Elmer Allen Spicer Sr. and the late Charlotte (Turner) Spicer.
Spicer proudly served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring with a rank of CWO2, and served during the Vietnam War. Following his retirement from the Navy, Spicer worked in wastewater treatment for the Cecil County (Md.) Public Works for 12 years. After moving to Delaware, he drove a taxi for a number of years in Ocean City, Md.
In addition to his parents, Spicer was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda McCluskey; a stepdaughter, Dawn Miller; and a great-grandson. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah C. (Malone) Spicer; three children, Edward Spicer of Millsboro, Del., Sherry Crawford and her husband, Jerry, of North East, Md., and Sheila Staton and her husband, Kristopher, of Salisbury, Md.; and a granddaughter that he thought of as a daughter, Sabrina Evans. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Spicer of Joppa, Md.; a sister, Susan Spicer, also of Joppa, Md.; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his beloved Chihuahua, Casper.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.