Elly (Fant) Hornatko, 81, of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Glen Burnie, Md., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. She was born in 1939, the daughter of the late Marshall E. Fant and Elenora V. Fant.
Hornatko was a homemaker for many years and later in life worked as a medical receptionist, doing patient and insurance billing. She volunteered for decades in her children’s schools, served as team mom alongside her husband, who coached soccer, dedicated time to the Meals on Wheels program and supported many charitable organizations.
She enjoyed walking the beach collecting shells, bowling, bingo and playing the slots with her sister, Pam. Most of all, she loved spending time with and doting on her family, hosting holidays and celebrations, and making sure everyone knew they were loved.
Preceding Hornatko in death were her beloved husband of 56 years, Stephen Hornatko Jr.; oldest daughter, Debra Cox; and sisters Robin Sierakowski and Clara Fischer. She is survived by two children, Stephen Joseph Hornatko and his wife, Jen Sullivan, and Stephanie Hornatko Snyder and her husband, Ken; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her younger sister and best friend, Pamela Jones, and her husband, Steve; older sister, Madeline McGinnis, and her husband, Paul; and sisters-in-law, Lynn Pierce and Robin Johnson.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/donate). A celebration of Hornatko’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service in Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.