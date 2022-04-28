Ellen “Ellie” Mae Schaeffer, 102, died April 25, 2022. She was born Feb. 25, 1920, to Edward and Ida (Bates) Hulme, on the dining room table at her home in White Plains, N.Y. She graduated from White Plains High school in 1937 and later attended Georgetown University.
She served as a WAVE in the US Navy as a Communications Specialist during WWII (1942-1945) and again during the Korean War (1950-1953). She was then employed by NSA until she retired in 1973. She had a vacation home in South Bethany and moved there permanently when she retired. She later moved to Bethany Beach. She enjoyed her later years at Cadbury, now The Moorings at Lewes.
She enjoyed painting with watercolors and belonged to The Bethany Beach Watercolor Society and The Rehoboth Art League. At age 98 she was the Grand Marshall in the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in Dover, Del.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Weeks, and her brothers, Harold and Albert Hulme. She is survived by her niece, Louise Willenbacher, and her husband, Leo. She will be missed by all her loving and caring friends.
Final care has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
A Memorial service with military honors will take place at The Moorings Auditorium, 17028 Cadbury Circle, Lewes, Del., on Wednesday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del.
Visit her Life Memorial webpage and sign the virtual guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.