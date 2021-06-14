Ellen E. Galifaro, 79, of Selbyville, Del., passed peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021, at home. She was born in Cambridge, Mass., and was the daughter of the late John Derderian and Emily (Olender) Derderian.
She had been a coordinator with the University of Maryland—College Park for many years before her retirement to Delaware. In retirement, she delighted in visits from her extended family (and their friends) — the more, the merrier! All were welcome.
Galifaro was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Galifaro, and a brother, Michael Yerkes. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra J. Allen of Selbyville and Susan A. Galifaro Stalnaker of Essex, Md.; two brothers and a sister, Steven Yerkes, Paul Yerkes and Barbara McGuire; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., where friends may call an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, Georgetown Campus, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.