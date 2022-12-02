Elleanora Ruth “Nora” Flohr, 88, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 9, 1934, to Joseph Egbert and Nellie Melvina McCollum, in Baltimore, Md.
She attended Colgate Elementary School in Baltimore, Md. She was an active member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore for many years. After graduating from Dundalk High School in 1952, she worked at Anchor Fence Company for seven years, before retiring to become a homemaker and mom. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City, Md.
Flohr loved reminiscing about her childhood in Baltimore, especially Highlandtown and Eastpoint, and her alma mater, Dundalk High. She loved singing, especially “Hear all us Dundalkers yell” and “Cheers, cheers for old Dundalk High.” Singing her favorite hymns and reciting Bible verses, especially Psalm 23, seemed to lift the fog of dementia.
She was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family.
Flohr was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Nellie McCollum; four brothers, Albert Clavey, Lynn Clavey, Wesley Clavey and Joseph McCollum; and a granddaughter, Jessica Selba. She is survived by her husband, Jesse Clayton Flohr Jr.; brother, Bill McCollum; two daughters, Jackie Lee Selba and her husband, Mike, of Selbyville, Del.; and Kathleen Elleanora Ewing and her husband, Greg, of Ocean City, Md.; two sons, Timothy Hudson Marshall Flohr and his wife, Marta, of Memphis, Tenn., and Paul Martin Mai and his wife, Nicole, of Lansing, Mich.; step-daughter Robin Fiastro and her husband, Phil, of Edgewood, Md.; grandchildren Michael Selba, Joseph Selba and Lindsey, Patrick Selba and Mindy, Jackie Johnson and Jeremy, Kathleen Malik and Ali, Thomas Selba and Courtney, Jacob Selba and Kelly, William Selba and Molly, Matthew Selba and Kimberly, Emily Selba, Timothy Mai, Evan Ewing, Victor Ewing, Sean Ewing, Gabriella Flohr, Eli Mai and Kadey, Maddie Mai, Olivia Mai, Angela Fiastro and James Fiastro; and great-grandchildren Jarrett Selba, James Knapp, Joshua Knapp, Justin Selba, Joseph Selba Jr., Luke Selba, Ada Selba, John Selba, Patrick Selba Jr., Rylie Selba, Charlotte Johnson, Emma Johnson, Mohsin Malik, Maliha Malik, Scarlett Selba, Colton Selba, Violet Selba, Marvin Mai, Lucille Mai and Eloise Mai.
A viewing was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, with the funeral service on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bishop Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del.