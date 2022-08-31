Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, 86, of Selbyville, Del., passed away, at home, on Aug. 26, 2022. Born on April 15, 1936, in Showell, Md., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Rayne Pitts.
Wescott was married to V. Floyd Wescott in 1954 in Berlin, Md. Their union was blessed with six children. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved to cook, sew, and crochet. Known to many as “Aunt Ella,” she was famous for her sweet-potato pies.
She worked various jobs and was a caretaker for the Townsend and Sutherland families until she retired. She was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church, where she served as usher president for 15 years. She also served on the Steward, Pastor Aid and Missionary boards.
Wescott was preceded in death by her husband, V. Floyd Wescott, on May 28, 2013. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Larry Wescott (and Pauline) of Bishopville, Md., Inez Warden of Dagsboro, Del., Katherine Wescott of Selbyville, Villie Floyd Wescott Jr. (and Jymayce) of Millsboro, Del., Yvonnise Bullock of Millsboro, Del., and Troy Wescott (and Tamala) of Virginia Beach, Va.; and a stepson, Drexel Briddell (and Marilyn). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, John Wescott (and Stephanie), and sister-in-law Phyllis Deshields (and Arthur), both of Delmar; as well as 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, numerous cousins and extended family members.
A funeral service was to be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Zoar United Methodist Church, 19 S. Main St., Selbyville, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Zoar Golden Acres. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watstonfh.com.