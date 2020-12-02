Ella Felker, 77, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. She was born in Lewes on April 1, 1943, daughter of the late John W. Hudson Jr. and Myrtle Bunting Hudson. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John “Hucky” Hudson III and George Hudson.
She was a 1961 graduate of Lewes High School and later graduated from Beebe School of Nursing. Felker went on to serve in the nursing field for over 40 years, retiring from Beebe Hospital. During her lifetime, she was fortunate to travel and live in many places, including Midway Island, Japan and the Bahama Islands. Felker was an avid collector of many things and was very good at cooking.
Her many fond memories were of the special working relationships with many of the former physicians over the years at Beebe Medical Center, as she considered herself one of the last of the “Old Guard”.
Felker is survived by her sons, Craig Felker and his wife, Amy, of Lewes, Del., and Glenn S. Felker and his wife, Jennifer, of Milton, Del., and by her grandchildren, Blair, Gavin, Ethan and Logan Felker.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entombment at Bethel Methodist Cemetery Mausoleum (Lewes, Del.) will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at some point in the future. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel in Lewes. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.