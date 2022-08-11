Elizabeth V. “Betty” White, 84, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Springfield, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 3, 1937, daughter of the late Charles Eck and Theresa (Cunningham) Eck.
White worked at Penn Fruit in Manoa, Pa., for several years, and also owned and operated a tavern in Clifton Heights, Pa.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and of several card clubs in the area. She was blessed to have traveled the world with her husband.
White is survived by her loving husband, Edward T. White; three children, Charlie McDonald, Maryann McKay and her husband, Bill, and Kenny McDonald; two grandchildren, Rachel and Melissa; two stepdaughters, Elaine Sharpless and her husband, William, and Gail Hill and her husband, Scott; a brother, Charlie Eck; and a sister, Theresa Mangini.
Services and burial were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in White’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.