Elizabeth R. Carpenter, 93, of Pittsville, Md., passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. She was born on Feb. 16, 1927, in Selbyville, Del., to the late Dalaney and Edna Bunting.
She was a poultry farmer and later worked for Showell Poultry until her retirement. She was a very hard worker. Carpenter enjoyed gardening, cooking and taking care of her family, and she loved cats and dogs.
In addition to her parents, Carpenter was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Carpenter, in 1976, and two brothers, Oscar and Merrill. She is survived by two sons in Delmar, Del., David A. Carpenter and Charles E. Carpenter (and Joy Clark), eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (with one on the way) and a great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service was scheduled for Sept. 29, 2020, at the Line United Methodist Church in Gumboro, Del., with burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.