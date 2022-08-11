Elizabeth “Pepper” (Pepper) McCabe, 93, of Bishopville, Md., passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Aug. 3, 2022, at her West Line Farm, after complications from a broken right ankle. She was born July 7, 1929, in Selbyville, Del., to the late Homer Pepper and Marie Pusey Pepper.
Pepper attended Snow Hill (Md.) Christian Church (her grandfather Pusey was one of the founders of the church), where she accepted Christ and was baptized. She graduated in 1946 from Snow Hill High School and attended the University of Maryland—College Park and Delaware Hospital, studying to be a nurse. She left school to marry the love of her life, Richard. The wedding took place in Hyattsville (Md.) Methodist Church, on April 3, 1948. They were blessed to enjoy married life for more than 66 years. They returned from College Park at the end of the semester to live and farm in Bishopville at the family home of Everett McCabe and Flora McCabe (Richard’s parents).
A few years later, they were blessed with their first son, Richard H. McCabe Jr. on Feb. 4, 1951. A second son, Gary A. McCabe, was born on Feb. 22, 1955. In 1963, the family moved to their West Line Farm, continuing to be a happy farm family. Their home became known as the West Line Inn, as McCabe enjoyed entertaining close friends in her home.
When public kindergarten started at Bishopville School, McCabe was invited to begin teaching a half-day for a year. That began a 25-year career as a kindergarten teacher at Bishopville and at Ocean City (Md.) Elementary. She attended the University of Maryland—Eastern Shore to complete her bachelor’s degree. She continued her education at Salisbury State College and earned a master’s degree in education.
McCabe retired from teaching in 1992, when she broke her left ankle at school and Richard retired from farming. She had many enjoyable times serving as president and on the Hospitality Committee for the Worcester County (Md.) Retired Teachers Association.
She was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church and became a Sunday-school teacher her first summer in Bishopville. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was an active member of the Women of Wilson.
The McCabes were leaders of the Bishopville 4-H Club while their sons were growing up. They had a winning club at the Worcester County and Maryland State fairs.
After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, with her dear husband, Richard, to timeshares from Maine to Florida, but their favorite place was Williamsburg, Va. A special week for many years was spent in Orlando, Fla., with Richard’s brother Edward McCabe and his wife, Eleanor.
In addition to her parents, McCabe was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. McCabe Sr.; her siblings Emerson H. Pepper, Hance J. Pepper and Mary Lou Johnson; and her daughter-in-law Carol McCabe. She is survived by her son Richard H. McCabe Jr. of Whaleyville, Md., and son Gary A. McCabe Sr. and his wife, Sally, of Bishopville, Md.; three grandchildren, Gary A. McCabe Jr. and his wife, Kate, Everett Lee McCabe and his wife, Kami, and Susan C. Arnold; four great-grandsons, Brennen A. McCabe, Gary A. McCabe III, N. Hance McCabe and Lachlan R. McCabe; and a great-granddaughter, Kristen C. Arnold.
A funeral service was planned on Sunday Aug. 7, 2022, at Wilson UMC in Bishopville, Md., with the Revs. Paul Sherwood and Gary A. McCabe Jr. officiating. Burial was to be in the Bishopville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wilson Church, P.O. Box 375, Bishopville, MD 21813 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.