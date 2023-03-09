Elizabeth “Mrs. Babe” Smith, 83, of Frankford, Del., departed this life on March 3, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 7, 1939, to the late Eddie Taylor and Janie West Taylor of Williamsville, Del. She received her early education in the Williamsville area.
She married the “love of her life,” Robert Smith Sr., on May 7, 1956. They remained married for 56 years, until his passing, and to their union was born three sons, Woodrow Smith; Robert Smith Jr. and Eugene Smith. She worked for Bunting’s Nursery in Williamsville during her early years. Later in life, she became a residential cleaner for private homes and motels, until her health declined.
Smith was a faithful member of St. Johns AME Church in Bishopville, Md., under the leadership of the Rev. Deborah Wright. She served as a steward and sang in the church choir. She was a very loving person. She would help anyone in need. She took great pride in cooking for her boys and everyone in the neighborhood. Her famous dishes were her rice pudding and sweet potato pie. She loved to ride and shop with her sister, Margaret Hagans. They could be seen riding all over Sussex County! They were affectionately known as “the Golden Girls.” Her favorite saying was “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!”
Smith was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Woodrow Smith; her husband, Robert Smith Sr.; a brother, Robert Taylor; and her sister Daisy Taylor. Also preceding her was her brother-in-law, Albert Lee Hagans. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Robert Smith Jr. (and Montoya) and Eugene (and Michele), both of Millsboro, Del.; two brothers: Harold Taylor (and Rosanne) of Williamstown, N.J., and Russell Taylor (and Diane) of Selbyville, Del. Also surviving are her sister, Margaret Hagans of Frankford, Del.; and six grandchildren, Rebecca Dixon, Nykia Purnell, T.C. Blake, Carlos Snipes, Andre Snipes and Regina Snipes. There are 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three brothers-in-law: Russell Smith (and Lynn) of Williamstown, N.J.; Raymond Smith (and Diane) of Georgetown, Del.; and Randall Smith of New Castle, Del. She has two special friends, Mildred Hudson and Rosalie Handy; along with a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
A time of visitation and viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del., on Friday, March 10, 2023. A funeral service will follow at noon, with interment at Calvary Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Bishopville, Md. The Rev. Deborah Wright will officiate. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.