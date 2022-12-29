It is with heavy hearts that the family announced the death of their beloved mother. Elizabeth Moran, 89, of Georgetown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
She grew up with six siblings. She later married the love of her life, Edwin Moran, and went on to have seven children of her own, and was blessed with 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, bird watching, Hallmark, decorating her home, and most importantly, spending time with those she loved. No matter the situation, her home was always a place of love and comfort. She was a tireless giver as evidenced by so many who loved her in return; she lived a long and joyously full life. In her final moments, she was surrounded by her family, and at the end, went peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Elizabeth is survived by six of her seven children, and her many grand- and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed until the day we are able to once again hold her hand. Until then, her love lives on in all of us.
Services will be private.
