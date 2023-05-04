Elizabeth May “Betty” Leebel, of Lewes, Del., entered into God’s kingdom on April 28, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 3, 1940, in Rising Sun, Md., to the late Herman Reynolds and Evelyn (Benjamin, Griffith) Reynolds.
She was a kind and thoughtful soul, and will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched. Despite her gentle nature, she was a warrior and lived successfully with Parkinson’s disease for 21 years.
Leebel was the valedictorian of Rising Sun High School’s Class of 1958. She was proud that she never missed a single day of school in those 12 years. In 1962, she received her bachelor’s degree in music from Hood College. Upon graduation from college, she moved to Hyattsville, Md., where she taught school in the Prince George’s County school system. She met Dennis, the love of her life, and they were married in August 1964. In November 1964, Dennis’ career took them to Tokyo, Japan, for four years. In 1967, they welcomed their daughter, Christine; and two years later, after moving back to the United States, they welcomed their son, John.
She worked as a music, math and computer science teacher for much of her career, working in both Prince George’s and Montgomery County, Md., public school systems, taking some time off at certain points to dedicate attention to her two children. She loved to play piano and organ. As a teenager, she played piano at James Methodist Church in Rising Sun. Later, as an adult, she was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the New Dimension Singers.
Teaching positions in Maryland, Japan and Germany provided Leebel with a vast knowledge of other cultures and traditions, which she loved to share with her family and friends. Together, Dennis and Betty Leebel lived in Tachikawa, Japan; Hyattsville, Md.; Stuttgart, Germany; Beltsville, Md.; and Lewes, Del. An avid cook, she was known to always have ready comfort food for her family and guests. She baked countless cakes and pies — not just for special occasions, but to celebrate everyday life with those she cherished the most. She was always up for a get-together with family and friends.
She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2002 and, in 2009, after moving full-time to Lewes, she and her husband started the Parkinson’s Education & Support Group of Sussex County. The couple led the group until 2015, when they passed the leadership on to other members. The group has expanded its membership and continues to offer resources, education and support to hundreds of people across Delmarva affected by Parkinson’s disease. Through her teaching and her participation in the Parkinson’s Education & Support Group, Leebel touched the lives of thousands of people and made a dramatic and positive impact.
Leebel will be welcomed to Heaven by her mother and father; sisters Patsy Reynolds and Peggy Reynolds Stookey Arillo; and dear friend Viola Jane Murray. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dennis Leebel; her daughter, Christine Pennington (and Bill); son, John Leebel (and Kathleen); brother, Herman Carroll “Joe” Reynolds (and Laura); grandchildren, Madelyn Pennington, Else Leebel and Adelle Leebel; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom she dearly loved.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth St, Lewes, Del., where friends may call an hour before the service. The Rev. Jim Penuel and Boyd Etter, Delaware Hospice chaplain, will officiate. A celebration of Leebel’s life will be held after the service, in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Parkinson’s Education & Support Group of Sussex County, P.O. Box 56, Lewes, DE 19958, (www.sussexdeparkinsons.com/); or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot’s Way, Milford, DE 19963 (www.delawarehospice.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Leebel’s life memorial webpage and her virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.