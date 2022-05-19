Elizabeth Mae Mattera, 89, of Selbyville died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Howard Vincent Hitaffer and Ethel Viola (Alder) Hitaffer.
She was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
Mattera was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Hitaffer and Robert Hitaffer. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph Mattera; a son, Joseph Mattera Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Stevensville, Md.; three daughters, Toni Redman and her husband, Billy, of Frederick, Md., Jenni Weller and her husband, Charles, of Bishopville, Md., and Cindi Freier and her husband, John, of Pawley’s Island, S.C.; four sisters, Bess Heck of Phoenix, Ariz., Josephine Martinez, also of Phoenix, Winnie Mankin of Dallas, Texas, and Lynn Buttrey of Damascus, Md.; and nine grandchildren, Alyssa Freier, John Freier, Sherry Weller, Kimberly Weller, Mia Weller, Mandi Cluen, Matthew Hill, Angie Hill and Bianca Re’nee.
Services are to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mattera’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation (www.diabetes.com). Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.