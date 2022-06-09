Elizabeth Jeanne “Betty” O’Neill, 74, of Frankford, Del., died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Frederick Fischer and Shirley (Jones) Fischer.
She grew up in the Edmonson Village area of Baltimore City and attended St. Bernadine’s Parochial School. She attended and graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame (Ind.) in Baltimore City. She had been an administrative assistant with Howard County and Wicomico County, Md., before her retirement.
She was a member of the Ocean City (Md.) Elks Club and Queen of the Red Hats. She was a member of St. Luke/ St. Andrew Catholic Church and was a greeter and usher at St. Andrew Catholic Church during the summer months.
O’Neill was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Chase Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Chase, and Betsy Hall and her husband Dave; her “first and last love,” Kenny Kuyawa; her three grandchildren, Riley, Brycen and Keira Hall; a sister, Christy Hitchens; her step-daughters, Nancy Peach and Barbara O’Neill; and her step-grandchildren, Kole Peach, and Sorcha, Marsali and Devlin Higgins-O’Neill.
A viewing was to be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., with the Rev. Paul Jennings officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184 (teamgleason.org/donate) which assists people with ALS with the latest equipment and technology for their use. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.