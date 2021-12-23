Elizabeth Jean “BJ” Hildebrand, 75, of Dagsboro, passed away on April 14 after a 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born on June 1, 1944, in Norristown, Pa., to Margaret and Richard Couch, and grew up with her eight sisters in Bridgeport, Pa. She graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in 1962 and from St Joe’s School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1965. She spent nearly 40 years as an Operating Room nurse, a career she loved. She spent seven years in Dayton, Ohio, before returning to Pennsylvania with her only daughter. She spent most of her career at Sacred Heart Hospital before retiring from Paoli Surgery Center.
Throughout her life, she was extremely passionate about community involvement, making connections and helping others. She regularly hosted picnics and gatherings for friends and family at her home in Collegeville, Pa. She was a founder of the Bux-Mont chapter of the Association of Operating Room Nurses & volunteered with her local hospice organization.
Upon her retirement in 2005 to Dagsboro, she remained active and social in her community. It gave her great joy to bring people together, sharing her love of dark chocolate, wine, good conversation and good books. She was on the board & VP of the AARP South Coastal Delaware chapter, VP of the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club, President of the Women’s Civic Club of Bethany Beach, member of the Bay Colony Social Committee, Lunch With A Purpose, Cripple Creek House Committee. She founded the Bay Colony Helping Hands Committee to help neighbors in need, which has since been renamed in her honor.
She was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, Grammy, sister and dear friend to so many. She joins her parents, Richard and Margaret, and sisters, Sarah, Edwina, Cecilia and Deborah in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Allen “Bud”; daughter, Jennifer; stepsons Scott, Andrew and Tim; sisters Louise, Terry, Richelle and Annette; and grandchildren Braden and Delaney.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 35318 Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of BJ to Delaware Hospice (delawarehospice.org).
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.