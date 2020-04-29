Elizabeth Dornan, 86, of Bishopville, Md., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Lisburn, Ireland, the daughter of the late Dermott and Rose Dornan.
She retired from work as bank manager for the former Nations Bank and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Dorman was preceded in death by her husband, James Dornan; a daughter, Rosemary Harrell; and two brothers, Dermott Dornan and Edward Dornan. She is survived by two sons, Robert J. Dornan and his wife, Susan, of Bowie, Md., and James P. Dornan of Fairfax, Va.; three sisters, Patsy Kerr, Kitty Grogan and Enia Mulholland, all of Ireland; three grandchildren, Chason Harrell, Ethan Harrell and Emily Harrell; and a son-in-law, Mason Harrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.