Elizabeth “Diane” Conklin died from complications of Alzheimer’s on Dec. 12, 2022, at Silverado Memory Care in Alexandria, Va. She was born to Col. Glenn Conklin and Pearl Conklin in 1933 in Santa Monica, Calif., the same year her parents opened Elsinore Naval Military School on the shores of Lake Elsinore. She grew up there. Archives of the school, which include some wonderful pictures of a young Diane Conklin, were donated by the family (among the founding members) to the Lake Elsinore Historical Society, which is open to the public.
Conklin was educated at Anokia (formerly La Rew) High School. She graduated from University of Redlands and went on to teach in California and Rome.
After she returned to the U.S., she joined her cousin Patricia Woodward at the United States Information Agency (USIA) Motion Picture & Film Service, where Woodward assisted George Stevens Jr. Conklin then worked in the General Counsel’s Office and went on to head the Public Affairs Office at the Voice of America. She retired in the late 1980s and split her time between Washington, D.C. and “Seahorse,” her beach house in South Bethany, Del., until she required fulltime memory care.
She was a strong, feisty woman who was full of humor and life. She was known for her fabulous Christmas parties, her huge white Chevy convertible “Awesome Cruisemobile,” her love of Schnauzers and her wonderful friends.
Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org) in her memory are suggested.