Elizabeth C. “Beth” Millner, 82, of Dagsboro, Del., died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Baltimore, Md., to the late Lester Scrivnor and Ruth Ireland.
She was a graduate of Kenwood High School in Baltimore and spent many years taking college courses in psychology and criminal law. Millner had a 20-plus-year accounting career at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del., where she was also an active member.
Millner had a passion for spending time with family, traveling, gardening and reading. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed sailing. She will be remembered for many contributions both of her time and giving to the communities and charities she was a part of.
Millner was preceded in death by her husband of 25-plus years, Stan Millner. She is survived by her children, Karen R. (Copinger) Bertolino and Kevin S. Copinger Sr. and his wife, Debbie; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mariners Bethel U.M. Church; 81 Central Ave.; Ocean View, DE 19970.
A private memorial graveside service for family members was held at Mariners Bethel Cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned and will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.