Elizabeth “Betty” Sledz Kangas, 81, died at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, after a brief illness, while struggling with dementia. She was born on Feb. 27, 1940, daughter of Michael John Sledz and Veronica Sledz, and grew up in Baltimore, Md. Kangas was a proud graduate of Seton High School in Baltimore, Md., and the former Villa Julie College in Stevenson, Md.
An avid reader, Kangas was well-known for her impeccable grammar and handwriting, love of cats and the beach (particularly Ocean City, Md.), ability to play the piano beautifully and her strong work ethic. She delighted in watching her grandchildren grow up.
She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Luke’s in Ocean City, St. Mark’s Church in Fallston, Md., and St. Ignatius Church in Baltimore. Though she spent most of her adult life as a resident of Harford County, Md., she retired to the Delmarva beaches to be closer to her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Kangas was preceded in her death by her beloved husband of 25 years, Thomas William Kangas, in 1994; a dear son, Peter Michael Kangas, in 2021; a sister, Joan Veronica Rhea, in 1992; and a brother, Michael J. Sledz Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Thomas Kangas and her husband, Frederick Canam, of Bethany Beach, Del.; and her daughter-in-law, Gwen Humphries Kangas, and her grandchildren, Tommy and Eleni Kangas, all of Frankford, Del.
A celebration of Kangas' life will take place at a later date. For more information, contact a family member. Memorial gifts may be made to McDaniel College, the former Western Maryland College, where both of Kangas' children went to college, at 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD 21157; or https://www.mcdaniel.edu/alumni/giving.