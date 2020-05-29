Elizabeth B. “Betty” Matthews, 87, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home. She was born in Wilmington, Del., daughter of the late William B. and Mattie (Dobson) Chilcutt.
She was a homemaker and one of the founding members of Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary and later joined the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, where she served for 45 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis H. Matthews, and a brother, Erle F. Dobson.
She is survived by a special friend, Rosemary C. Little of Frankford, and her beloved dog, Ralphy.
A private inurnment will take place at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Millville Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary; 35554 Atlantic Ave.; Millville, DE 19967.
