Elizabeth B. “Betty” Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, of medical complications, at the University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 28,1941, daughter of the late James H. Bond and Edna M. Bond of West Chester, Pa.
Brewer’s greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was watching her Bee Gees videos on YouTube. She never missed a chance to watch Barry Gibb. She loved to sit and chat with a cup of coffee, and tell stories of her childhood or revisit memories of her husband and family. There is not a day that goes by that Betty’s bright smile, bubbly personality and warm heart will not be deeply missed.
Brewer was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Bond of West Chester, Pa.; her husband, Edward L. Brewer of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; a daughter, Kathleen Costango of Delmar, Del.; and a son-in-law, Anthony Marta of Millsboro, Del. She is survived by a son, John (and Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; a daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro; eight grandchildren, Thomas (and Rhiannon) Davis of Greenwood, Del., Ashlea P. Brewer of Clayton, Del., Jessica (and Chris) Loller of Ellendale, Del., Amanda (and Jason) Harmon of Maryland, John E. Brewer of Dover, Del., Jeffery L. Brewer of Millsboro, Anthony J. Marta of Lewes, Del., and Rachel A. Marta of Lewes; seven great-grandchildren, Haylee, Ryleigh, Izzy and Ellie, Persephone, Mckayla and Isabella; a brother, Edward Bond of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and nieces Judy Bond Conley of West Chester, Pa., and Ellen Bond Gayle of Coatesville, Pa.
Private services will be held on Dec. 16th, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Edward L. Brewer. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the University of Maryland Medical Center, Memo: “Vascular Department,” 110 S. Paca St., 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.