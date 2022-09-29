Elizabeth Ann “Betty” (Erhardt) Norton, 88, passed peacefully into Eternal Rest on Sept. 20, 2022, in her sleep surrounded by love. She was born on July 21, 1934.
Her life was devoted to caring for her family, always finding a new recipe to try, tweak and perfect, as well as fabrics to make many things that decorate their homes. That caring devotion lives on through her impact on family and friends.
Norton is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom; three children, Tom Norton III, Kathy and Bob; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice at CoastalHospice.org. Their care and support could not have been better. With COVID-related restrictions and in an abundance of caution, services were to be private.