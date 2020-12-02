Elisabeth M. “Betsy” Henifin, 88, completed her earthly mission and passed away on Dec. 1, 2020.
She lived her faith doing what was fair and just to her neighbor, remaining compassionate and loyal in her love and never taking herself too seriously. She was the only child of David and Elisabeth Phillips of Philadelphia. The extended Phillips family loved to gather, celebrate and debate the issues of the day. Her views of the world were informed by the lively conversations and wide range of opinions expressed, occasionally loudly, during those family gatherings.
After graduation from Upper Darby High School, Henifin traveled west to Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa., where she sharpened her wit, masterminded countless adventures and found time to earn a BFA with a minor in English. While at Wilson she met U.S. Naval Academy midshipman Edward Henifin on a blind date and made him work hard to win her over. She finally gave in despite his buzzard like appearance (her description to her roommates which led to his nickname “Buzz,” so lovingly bestowed), and his small-town Midwestern upbringing (perhaps opposites do attract). They were married after graduation and, loyal in love, began a partnership that lasted a lifetime.
Henifin assumed the role of Navy wife with all the “perks” – Buzz going to sea soon after she gave birth to twins; Buzz being at sea when various cars broke down, appliances failed, roofs leaked and kids got into trouble; and the house smelling of diesel fuel on those occasions when Buzz did return from the sea. Henifin rose to the occasion, handling whatever came her way with creative problem solving and a great sense of humor. Perhaps not the textbook Navy wife – she found time to protest the Vietnam War while Buzz commanded a submarine patrolling the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Vietnam – but she was the perfect wife for Buzz.
The Navy took the Henifins across the country and up and down both coasts. Her roots would always be in Philadelphia, but she made great friends and significant community impact during her nearly 30 years in Alexandria, Va., and the last 20-plus years in Fenwick Island, Del. She loved being near the water.
Raising three children while her husband was busy seeing the world from under the sea became Henifin’s vocation. As the children grew she was able to pursue a number of opportunities, from teaching in a pre-school to editing technical publications for the U.S. Department of Energy to working in the Fairfax County mental health system to serving as a church secretary. Her passion, however, was volunteer service through her churches: Bush Hill Presbyterian in Alexandria, Va., and Ocean View (Del.) Presbyterian. She served in many capacities over five decades, often focused on advancing mission efforts both locally and globally: Koinonia at Bush Hill and Water4 at Ocean View were two of the many organizations that benefited from her living her faith. She also spent countless hours advocating for improved mental health services. She was particularly proud of completing her Stephen’s Ministry training in her late 80s.
Over the years she nurtured deep and meaningful relationships with many friends from Wilson College, church(es), the Navy, the neighborhood(s): Micker, Chalfy, Millicent, Carol, Mary, Jennifer, Cindy, Pam, Lil and “The Usual Suspects” of Fenwick Island, to name a few.
Henifin was preceded in death by her husband, Buzz, after 65 years of blissful marriage. She is survived by her three children: Ann Reddick, David Henifin and his wife, Jeanne, and Ted Henifin and his wife, Pam; five grandchildren; David Reddick and his spouse, Darlene, Elisabeth Francis and her spouse, Chris, Cate Henderson and her spouse, Caleb, Wells Henifin and Jimmy Henifin; four greatgrandchildren, Monroe Reddick, Presley Reddick, Huntleigh Henderson and Freyja Francis; and her cat, Mittee, last in a long line of pets that fell into the honey pot when they moved into Henifin’s care.
The family offers special thanks to the care and support she received from the Rev. Terry Dougherty, Diane Willoughby and the staff of Delaware Hospice. A celebration of life will be held when COVID-19 permits.
Memorial donations may be made to support the mission work of Ocean View Presbyterian Church; 67 Central Ave.; Ocean View, DE 19970, or to Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.