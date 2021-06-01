Eleanore Theresa Donohue, 82, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Henry Nichols Albers and Florence (Collison) Albers.
Donohue was a hardworking woman who provided for her loving family. She was an avid sports fan, loving the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens, and the Washington Capitals. In her younger years, she was a member of Colt’s Corral. She spent countless hours playing bingo and was a devoted Catholic.
In addition to her parents, Donohue was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Donohue; a son, Patrick Donohue; a grandson, Michael Donohue Jr.; and 12 siblings. She is survived by her four children, Michael (and Kim) Donohue, Regina (and Jeff) Cochran, Brian Donohue and Timothy (and Deborah) Donohue; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Furnari; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Interment will be held privately. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stannbb. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Donohue’s name to the American Heart Association, by visiting www.heart.org, or St. Ann Catholic Church at the above address. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.