Eleanor P. Cordrey, 91, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Lewes, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Lewes on July 30, 1930, daughter of the late Carl E. Phillips and the late Anna Margaret (Marsh) Phillips. She graduated from Rehoboth High School Class of 1948 and also graduated from Beebe School of Nursing in 1951.
After graduating from Beebe School of Nursing she immediately began her 49-year career with Beebe Medical Center, retiring in 2000. She was lovingly known as “Mom Mom” by her co-workers and received numerous accolades during her career. She was the recipient of the Excellence in Nursing Award and had an award named after her called the Eleanor Cordrey Nursing Excellence Award. Throughout her time at Beebe and even after her retirement she faithfully donated her time knitting baby bonnets and used her skills in calligraphy writing birth certificates.
She was also devoted to her church. She was a faithful member at Groome Methodist Church in Lewes where she served on countless committees. She also volunteered at the Lewes Public Library, where she received Volunteer of the Year. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and co-worker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Greg Melson and Page Melson; two brothers, Joseph Phillips and James Phillips and a sister, Virginia Cottingham. She is survived by her loving husband and caregiver of 51 years, Robert E. Cordrey, Sr.; four children, Chris Melson and his wife, Theresa of Chesapeake Beach, Md., Margaret McCurdy and her husband, Chris of Palm Bay, Fla., Sandy Baker and her husband, Robert of Georgetown, Del. and Dale Cordrey and his wife, Tammie of Centerville, Ga.; a great niece that she raised, Michelle Phillips; a brother, Lou Phillips and his wife, Bette of Lewes, DE; a special daughter-in-law, Linda Melson; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to thank Delaware Hospice for their kind and compassionate care to Eleanor and a special thanks to Samara Price and Jackie Watts, nurses with Delaware Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Henlopen Memorial Park at a later date in Milton, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Eleanor’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
