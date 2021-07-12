Eleanor Grace Scholz, 99, of Millsboro, Del, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home, in the presence of her family and Vitas Hospice. She was of Norwegian descent, and was born on May 10, 1922, in Florence Mission Station, Swaziland, South Africa, to the late Rev. Tobias Olson and Gunhild Andersen Olson, who served as missionaries in South Africa.
She married Walter Scholz in 1944, immigrated to Saugerties, N.Y., in 1954, moved to Delaware in 1956. They were blessed with four children. Scholz retired from work for NCR. She enjoyed gardening, walking on the beach, collecting shells and crafting with them, and creating and sharing her holiday gingerbread houses.
Scholz was “an amazing woman,” known for her generosity and kindness, and was a fabulous cook. She enjoyed cooking, sharing with others and, most importantly, spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Scholz was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Scholz, in 1989, a brother, Arthur Olsen, a sister, Esther Berge, and her beloved canine companion Spencer. She is survived by her four children, Marianne Smith (and Bruce) of Millsboro, Del.; Ernest Scholz (and Diane) of Georgetown, Del., Lillian Melson (and Reggie) of Dagsboro, Del., and Sonja Brindle (and Mark) of Newark, Del. She has three surviving sisters, Dorothy Soldal, Lillian Kirkhus and Ellen Rodland, all of Norway; and “Mom Mom” is beloved by her six grandchildren, Deanna Smith Eyler (and Chad), Jill Elliott (and Chad), David Scholz, Joshua Brindle (and Kelly), Sarah Bowie (and Adam) and Emily Brindle; as well as six great-grandchildren and one on the way. She also leaves behind a large contingent of extended “family” and friends.
Services were to be private, with the Rev. Charles Gilmore of Vitas Hospice officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Vitas Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.