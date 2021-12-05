Elbridge Bennett “Ridge” Murray V, 25, of Baltimore, Md., and formerly of Dagsboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. He was born in Seaford, Del., on Jan. 2, 1996, son of Elbridge Bennett Murray IV, and Dana Banks Murray. He graduated from Indian River High School, in the Class of 2014, and from the University of Delaware in 2018, with honors, obtaining a bachelor’s degree with a dual major in accounting and finance.
Murray had previously been employed at Warren’s Station of Fenwick Island, Del., and DiFebo’s restaurant in Bethany Beach in the summers during high school and college, and there he developed many lifelong relationships and learned his passion for good food.
At the time of his death, Murray was employed as a senior accountant with Pivot Physical Therapy, in the corporate office in Towson, Md. He had previously worked with Grant Thornton LLP while living in Newark, Del., and later in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pa. He had recently completed his CPA and was proud of his accomplishment.
Murray was a talented soccer player, and as a senior in high school was a member of the championship team, winning Indian River’s first state soccer championship in the fall of 2013. He also played soccer for many years with the River Rover’s travel team with River Soccer Club. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching Premier League and MLS soccer, as well as NFL football.
His love of the outdoors spilled over to his passion for snowboarding, bodyboarding and skimboarding. He enjoyed traveling throughout the country from Vermont to Utah and more. He enjoyed playing trumpet in the Indian River High School band during his high-school years and was also part of the University of Delaware Marching Band for his first two years of college.
He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed traveling every chance he got. His family was paramount in his life, as he enjoyed spending quality time with his family and never missed a holiday, birthday or anniversary celebration. Although his passing was entirely too soon, the impact he has made on his family, friends and community will never be forgotten.
Murray is survived by his parents, Bennett and Dana Murray of Dagsboro, Del.; his sister, Riley Murray of Dagsboro, Del.; paternal grandparents, Elbridge Bennett Murray III and Betty Murray of Ocean View, Del.; maternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Barbara Banks of Frankford, Del.; his uncle, David Murray and his wife, Kenna, of Georgetown, Del., and their two children, Spencer Murray and his wife, Rachel, of Millsboro, Del., and Paiton Long and her husband, Luke, of Frankford, Del.; a great-uncle, Robert Daisey and his wife, Venetia, of Georgetown, Del.; his cousin, Taite Daisey of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and his “Aunt Kaka,” Kathy Welch of Milford, Del.
A funeral service celebrating Murray’s life was planned for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Ave., Ocean View, Del. Interment was to follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to a scholarship fund established in Murray’s name, care of Indian River High School Alumni Association, 29772 Armory Rd., Dagsboro, DE 19939. Donors should write “Ridge Murray Scholarship” on the memo line. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.