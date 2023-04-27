It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine M. Tingle of Laurel, Del., announced her passing after a short illness, while surrounded by her loved ones on April 18, 2023. She was born in Lewes, Del., on Aug. 1, 1955, to D. Trent Wharton and Jennie Scott Wharton.
She began her career as a paralegal. She met her husband, Mike, and they married on June 12, 1976. Together they had two children, Shawn Tingle of Gumboro, Del., and Jenna L. Conaway of Georgetown Del.
Elaine Tingle ran the family farm while her children were young, and eventually went back to college, where she received her bachelor’s degree and began her teaching career. Over her 30-year career, she taught in the Laurel and Indian River school districts, and she continued her education, receiving her master’s degree. She was proud to have earned her National Board Certification, one of the most respected professional certificates available in education. She loved to teach and developed many lasting relationships with both her co-workers and the children she taught, many of whom have stayed in contact with her over the years.
Tingle loved life, and she enjoyed the beach, spending time with her friends, gardening and her new puppy Charleigh. Each summer, she looked forward to the opening of Carey’s Camp, a 12-day spiritual camp adjacent to Carey’s United Methodist Church. As one of the “tent” owners, Tingle would open Tent #25, where her and family would host countless family members and friends. She would spend her time helping with vacation Bible school, along with countless other duties she took upon herself so others could fully enjoy their “camp” experience.
Above all else, Tingle loved her family, and her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother. She was known as “Mommom Laine” to Grace, Mason and Lily Tingle and to Gavin, Jaxon and Jordyn Conaway.
To everyone who knew her, all would agree that they are all better people because of the love and kindness she encircled them with.
Tingle was preceded in death by her father, D. Trent Wharton. She is survived by her husband, Mike Tingle, of Laurel, Del.; Shawn Tingle, and Shawn’s children, all of Gumboro, Del.; and Jenna and Greg Conaway, and their children, all of Georgetown, Del.; her sisters, Janice (and Michael) Oliver of Wheelock Vermont, Cindy (and Lynn) Alderman of Circleville, Ohio, and Trenny Wharton of Kingston Ohio; her mother, Jennie Scott Wharton of S. Bloomingville, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends, along with Charleigh (her pup), whom she loved and who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org. The family asked that people take the time to make as many memories as possible with their loved ones. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.