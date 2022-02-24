Eileen M. Sussman, beloved wife of Jeffrey Waxman, passed peacefully on the morning of Feb. 9, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury, Md.
She graduated from Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., followed by undergraduate and advanced degrees earned at George Washington University, where she also taught in the graduate school. She had an idyllic childhood and a good life with many friends.
Following college, Sussman primarily worked for herself as a consultant and occasionally worked in several companies, as director (SAIC) and vice president (Contel, etc.). She won one huge program and successfully launched a $400-million-dollar geosynchronous satellite.
Her career was stellar, and she chose to retire in the early 2000s after marrying. She maintained her primary residence near Bethany Beach, Del., in the private community of Middlesex Beach, where she was active and served as president in the 1990s. She also had a second residence on Cudjoe Key, Fla., where she and her husband spent winters in the sun. She remained active in both communities.
Sussman had two stepdaughters, Jessica Waxman close by in Dagsboro, Del., and Jaime Waxman in Brooklyn, N.Y.
It is with a great deal of personal pride that she and her husband have had the opportunity to be together for more than 20 years. She was a selfless, caring, loving person who was also a wonderful partner in everything she did. She donated time and funds to many causes and charities. She was and is still loved by many.
Sussman was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Herman Sussman; and her brother, David Sussman.