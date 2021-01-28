Eileen Krauss, 75 Jan 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eileen Krauss of Seaford, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was 75 years old. Services will be private. Arrangements handled by the Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News Fenwick Island Fenwick gives chief authority to explore surplus equipment program Fe… Read More >> State LWV calls for more public process with redistricting No… Read More >> State Carney talks virus, economy, budget in State of the State Th… Read More >> Lifestyle CHEER to reopen centers on Feb. 1 Ge… Read More >> View More Recent News