Edwin R. “Bud” Mathieu, 91, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on Jan. 5, 2021. He was born in McKeesport, Pa., to Raymond Mathieu and Viola Morgan Mathieu.
He graduated from McKeesport High School and Pennsylvania Technical Institute to become an electronics technician, employed by NASA. He also enjoyed many forms of music, which he embraced for a lifetime.
Mathieu is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Tess (Bachman) Mathieu; daughter, Tracey McCann; and grandson, Jacob McCann. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.