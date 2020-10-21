Edwin Philip “Ned” Schreier Jr., 83, of Edgewater, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1936, in Washington, D.C., to the late Edwin Philip Schreier Sr. and Margaret Mary Brown Schreier.
He served in the U.S. Army, in the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard,” and was a systems programmer in his professional career. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church. Schreier later joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and enjoyed teaching boating safety. He loved sailing, boating and enjoyed making things. He was a happy man who loved his family.
In addition to his parents, Schreier was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen Marie Schreier, in 2015 and two sisters, Margaret “Missy” Mooney and Thomasine B. Schreier. He is survived by three children, Edwin Philip Schreier III of Centreville, Va., Edward Schreier and his wife, Malia, of Berlin, Md., and Maureen Schreier of Newark, Del.; a sister, Maryanne O’Donnell of Chevy Chase, Md.; four grandchildren; and his nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach. Interment followed on Oct. 20 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Association Inc.; 1301 W. First St., Ste. E1; Granite City, IL 62040-1802 (online at cgauxa.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.