Edwin L. “Ed” Markle, 72, of Millsboro, Del., lost his year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, with his loving wife by his side, on Feb. 13, 2023. He fought courageously through endless treatments and surgeries, but never gave in to the thought that he might lose this battle. The earthly world lost a father, a partner, a pap, a friend and a man among men. Heaven gained an angel.
Markle grew up in Hershey, Pa., with his parents, the late Ralph and Clova Markle. He graduated in 1968 from Lower Dauphin High School, where he participated in wrestling.
He was an insurance agent for almost 20 years and owned two Miracle Ear franchises. He used his logic and charisma to build success.
He loved fishing and the ocean. Flounder fishing competitions between him and his wife, Donna, created great banter. He was an outdoorsman who had a profound love of nature. He also was a level-headed source of advice and inspiration for all who had the privilege of knowing him. His laugh lit up every room he entered, but only one thing lit a fire in him — his love for his wife.
Markle is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna. He will be deeply missed by his two adult children, Keith and Kristal. He was the proud grandfather of Kianna and Korinna.
There will be a celebration of Markle’s life, hosted by Donna, Keith and Kristal, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2013. All are welcome to share a bite to eat and story in his honor, at the Winding Hills Community Clubhouse at 591 Keswick Ct., Mechanicsburg, Pa.