Edwin Brooks “Ed” Cathell Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Lovingly known as “Pop” to all who knew him, he was born Sept. 23, 1934, to the late Hattie E. (Savage) Cathell and Edwin B. Cathell in St. Martin’s Neck, Md. He was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country in Korea.
He was a past master of Doric Lodge 30 A.F. & A.M. in Millville, Del., where he was a member for 55 years. He was a carpenter for much of his life, until becoming the caretaker at Virginia Landing campground, where he worked side-by-side with his wife of 40 years until his death.
Cathell was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra E. Cathell of Frankford, Del. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of Onancock, Va.; three sisters, Eleanor Hudson of Gumboro, Del., Irene Murray of Frankford and Vivian Bryant of Clarksville, Del.; two sons, Eddie H. Cathell and his wife, Christina, of Seaford, Del., and Michael B. Cathell and his wife, Jodi, of Roxana, Del.; a daughter, Dorothy Gordner of Pittsville, Md; his nieces and nephews; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to a local ASPCA.