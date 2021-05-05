Edward T. Stern, 63, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. He was born March 25, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minn., son of the late Samuel Stern and Henny (Tarre) Stern.
Stern attended Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, Del. He later lived in Philadelphia, where he worked for a thermocouple company. He also built a career working as a carpenter by trade in Philadelphia, before moving back to Delaware. In addition, he worked as a carpenter in Maryland.
He had a passion for restoring old cars and playing the guitar. Above all, he enjoyed time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted son, brother and friend, who will be deeply missed by his sister and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Stern was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Stern. He is survived by his beloved sister, Bettina Irene Stern.
