Edward S. “Ed” Clifton Jr., 79, of Lewes, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 26, 1943, son of the late Edward S. Clifton Sr. and the late Frances Mae (Ingram) Clifton.
He graduated from Lewes High School, in the Class of 1962. He retired after 30 years of service as a postal worker with the Rehoboth Beach post office. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and the Jaycees. He was a NASCAR fan and faithfully attended the Daytona 500 for more than 30 years. He was also a sports enthusiast, serving as a Lewes Little League Coach, as well as being a Notre Dame football fan and a New York Yankees fan. Over the years, he also participated in many dart leagues, pool leagues and men’s softball leagues.
In addition to his parents, Clifton was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Nelson “Buddy” Clifton. He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle O’Hara and her husband, Timothy, of Berlin, Md., and Marci Clifton and her partner, Guy Felton; a granddaughter, Layla Clifton; a niece, Karen Clifton of Texas; and his loving, loyal dog Orio. The family extended their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his two caregivers, Cassandra Glover and Sylvia Pruitt.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Epworth Cemetery in Rehoboth Beach, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Clifton’s name to the Easter Seals, 22317 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947, or to the Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Rd., Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.