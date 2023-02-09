Edward Ray “Ed” “Pap” Fairbanks Sr., 91, passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Born on March 4, 1931, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Ray Fairbanks and Agnes (Menzies) Fairbanks.
Fairbanks retired from Cable & Wireless Communications in 1996 and moved to Ocean View, Del., so that he could enjoy all that the Eastern Shore had to offer, as he loved being close to the water, boating and fishing. A talented craftsman, he loved to work with his hands and build things, and crafted many beautiful clocks, boats and furniture.
He was an enthusiastic fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Redskins football team. He will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
In addition to his parents, Fairbanks was preceded in death by his beloved bride, Dora Virginia (Lawson) Fairbanks, in 1979. He is survived by his three children, Mary V. Walker (and Chuck), of Anniston, Ala., Deborah C. O’Donnell (and Jack) of Severn, Md., and Edward “Ray” Fairbanks Jr. (and Theresa) of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; his beloved grandchildren, Katie Borth, Kelly Mills, John O’Donnell and Keith Noble; and five great-grandchildren, Peter, Ava, Maci, Kayla and Alana.
No services are scheduled; however, Fairbanks’ family asks that people remember him fondly and take every chance they are given to enjoy each day and each other while they can. Final care has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Fairbanks’ life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.