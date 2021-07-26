Edward Ralph “Ed” Ames, 65, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born in Lewes, Del., to the late Nelson and Catherine Hargett Ames.
He retired from work for Acme Markets, where he was shop steward for many years.
In addition to his parents, Ames was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Harmon, as well as two sisters, Louise Clark and Rose Sample. He is survived by a daughter, Tynekia Smith (and Derrick Johnson) of Elmont, N.Y.; and seven siblings, Raymond Sample, Catherine Davis, Yvonne Morris, Anna Sarah Ames, Doris Showell, Mary Jane Nelson and Bill Hargett. He also leaves behind a grandson, Shahid Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for visitation with the family. Interment will be private. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.