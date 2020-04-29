Edward Orrell “Ed” Saulsbury Sr., 91, of Pinehurst, N.C., departed this life on Friday, April 24, 2020, at First Health Hospice, in West End, N.C. He was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Greensboro, Md., son of the late James Keene and Anne (Roe) Saulsbury.
He earned a master’s degree from Penn State University and was a teacher in the Cape Henlopen School District in Lewes, Del. After retiring, he was an agent with Ocean View Real Estate and ran a small business in Milford, Del. Shortly after the death of his beloved wife, Barbara, in 1998, he moved to Pinehurst. For 20 years, he thoroughly enjoyed his work as a volunteer in the Radiation Oncology Department at Moore Regional Hospital.
Saulsbury enjoyed playing golf and loved traveling, having visited 49 states. Well into his 80s, he took great pleasure in his cross-country trips. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. The family very much appreciates the care provided him at Fox Hollow Assisted Living and First Health Hospice Home.
In addition to his parents, Saulsbury was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara (Snyder) Saulsbury, and his son Eddie Saulsbury Jr., both of Lewes. He is survived by his sons William Saulsbury and his wife, Mercedes, of Pinehurst, and John Saulsbury and his wife, Linda, of Milford, Del.; his four grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family will announce a celebration-of-life at a later date. He will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Harbeson, Del. Arrangements were being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del., and Boles Funeral Home and Crematory, Southern Pines, N.C. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.