Edward Lee “Eddie” Short, 54, of Gumboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center. He was born in Seaford, Del., to the late William C. Short and to Norma Oliphant Short, who survives him.
He was a graduate of Sussex Central High School, in the Class of 1985. He worked in construction and also drove a truck for Mountaire. He enjoyed hunting deer and rabbit, and visiting and checking on his friends. He will be remembered for his friendly and easy-going personality, as well as his big heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother, Norma Short of Gumboro, Del., Short is survived by a brother, Timothy Short and his wife, Kara, of Laurel, Del.; and a nephew, Evan Short. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and many many friends.
A funeral service was to be held at 1 p.m.. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., with the Rev. Chuck Reynolds officiating. Interment was to follow at Line Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Short’s memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Letters of condolence may be sent at www.watsonfh.com.