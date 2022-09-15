Edward Joseph “Baseball Eddie” O’Neal Jr. passed from this life to the next one on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, while in the care of Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, in Millsboro, Del. He was the son of the late Edward J. O’Neal Sr. and Virginia E. Hitch O’Neal.
O’Neal spent his entire life in the splendor and excitement of being a boy in a man’s body, due to his health and developmental issues resulting from childhood injuries. He was eternally optimistic, loved everyone, and was virtually a savant regarding baseball facts — as he could quote without hesitation all the statistics, batting averages, runs and outs of each member of the Baltimore Orioles. The Birds never had a more loyal and excited fan than “Baseball Eddie.”
In his younger years, O’Neal worked at the Holiday House in Bethany Beach as a helper, and he was a beloved fixture known to the local Sussex residents as he traveled by bicycle back and forth between Bethany, Millville, Clarksville and Millsboro with his ever-present baseball glove and ball. After the passing of all of the members of his family, he remained a ward of the State until his death on Sept. 5, 2022.
In accordance with his wishes, O’Neal was buried privately, beside his parents and his younger brother, who had died in an accident in 1969. He was buried with Orioles-themed flowers and a Baltimore Orioles plaque, and dressed in Orioles-themed clothing. The Rev. Bob Hudson, who was his friend, officiated and members of the staff of Watson Funeral Home attended as his friends, not just the caretakers of his final resting place in Millsboro Cemetery. It wouldn’t be surprising if he was met in Heaven not just by St. Peter, but members of the Orioles team who got there ahead of him, to welcome him. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro.