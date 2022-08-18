Edward James “Ed” Husbands, 69, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Wilmington and Lewes, Del., passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Wilmington on Feb. 5, 1953, and grew up in Bethel Township, Pa., son of the late John “Mit” Husbands and the late Mabel (Carr) Husbands.
Husbands had an entrepreneurial spirit, as he owned several businesses throughout his life. He was the owner of Collins Park Liquor in New Castle, Del., from 1980 to 2005, and also owned The Grog Shop in Lewes from 1997 to 2005. In 2008, he opened Wings to Go with two stores, in Millsboro, Del., and Milton, Del., until he sold that business in 2013.
When he wasn’t working, Husbands loved fishing, boating, woodworking and traveling. He had such a fun-loving personality that he was always singing or whistling some tune. Some of the family’s fondest memories with him were eating crabs and having a beer on the back porch of their home. He was also a Master Mason with Concord Lodge #625 in Concordville, Pa.
In addition to his parents, Husbands was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Husbands. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Cindy (Davis) Husbands; a son, Matt Husbands and his wife, Panda, of Harbeson, Del.; two grandchildren, Zoë and Gavin Husbands; a brother, Jack Husbands and his wife, Debbie, of Evans, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Donna Thomas and her husband, Wayne, of Middletown, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Husbands’ life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. The family expressed their appreciation to the staff of the ICU at Beebe for all of their love, care and support, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Husbands’ name to the Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Rd., Lewes, DE 19958, or the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.